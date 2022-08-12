LIVE: 170th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The 170th day of the Russian invasion dawns as prospects of tough winter prompt Ukrainian Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk to state that about 200,000 more people need to be evacuated from the Donetsk region before the season comes.

07:54 CEST

The drop would bring the economy to its 2018 indicators, but this decline is smaller than previously expected. The central bank predicts worsening in the quarters to come, with fiscal stimulus and monetary easing in recent months “blunting the impact of international sanctions.”

07:39 CEST

The Joint Grain Export Coordination Center reported that the Star Laura ship will transport 60,150 tons of corn to an Iranian port, while Sormovskiy 121 will transport 3,050 tons of wheat to a Turkish port, Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, a major Ukrainian newspaper, reported on Aug. 11.

07:09

Marshall Island-flagged ship Star Laura left Ukraine’s port of Yuzni with 60,000 tonnes of corn on board headed to Iran, the Turkish Defence Ministry reported.

07:00 CEST

