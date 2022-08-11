Polish def min: Greatest threat to Ukraine is West losing interest in war

Defence Ministers from around Europe met in Copenhagen on Thursday. Western countries on Thursday committed more than EUR 1.5 billion cash, equipment and training to boost Ukraine’s military capabilities in its war against Russia, Danish Defence Minister Morten Bødskov said.

Polish Minister of Defence Mariusz Błaszczak was in attendance, he told TVP Info,

“We support Ukraine, it’s good that we have another format that coordinates support for Ukraine. The greatest threat that Ukraine is facing, as well as the states neighbouring Russia, are the western countries and the free world, tiring of receiving information about the war.”

“They will be attempting to put an end to this war, at least in the form that we can see today. It is our objective to keep up the interest of the free world and remind them of the fact that Russia is the aggressor.” Minister Błaszczak stated

The money, which was pledged by a group of 26 countries at a conference in Copenhagen, will be used to supply existing weapons, missiles and ammunition, increase weapon production for Ukraine, train Ukrainian soldiers, and de-mine war-torn areas in Ukraine.