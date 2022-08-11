Nuclear power is safe, unless in incompetent hands: energy expert

Jerzy Majcher, PhD, an energy expert, appeared as TVP World’s guest to talk about the energy issues caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the aggressor’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Dr Majcher was asked whether it is possible that Russia may try to connect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in southern Ukraine (and in Europe, for that matter), to its grid in order to provide power e.g. to Russian-occupied Crimea.

Dr Majcher believes it is possible. After all, the Ukrainian power grid was once a part of the Soviet Union’s power grid, so it is technically possible. He points out, however, the possible hazards. If the 1986 Chernobyl disaster taught us anything, it is that nuclear power plants operated irresponsibly and incompetently can pose a danger. And for Ukraine, 20 percent of whose energy is generated by the Zaporizhzhia power plant, this would spell real trouble.

Other talking points were: is Russia ready to destroy the power plant if they cannot hold it; the dangers posed to the safety of the power plant by ongoing military actions in the vicinity; and will Europe, including Poland, be able to help Ukrainian by providing it with electricity should the country fail to regain control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.