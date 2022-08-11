World News 11.08

Ministers of Defence from 26 countries meet in Copenhagen and pledge to donate over USD 1.5 bn to help the Ukrainian military, Russia declared a terrorist state – by Latvia, and a tax scandal rocks the German government. This and much more are in the Thursday edition of World News.

Donors’ conference

Defence ministers of 26 countries met in Copenhagen, Denmark, for a conference of donors to Ukraine. The ministers pledged to allocate an additional USD 1.55 bn in military aid to Ukraine. At the event, the defence ministers of Poland, Czechia, and Slovakia declared readiness to expand military production to bolster Ukraine’s defence.

Shelling continues

The 169th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The attacks on Ukrainian civilians have not ceased. And there has been another event which may be a sign of partisan warfare increasing in scope in Ukraine.

Renewed shelling at Zaporizhzhia power plant

According to Ukrainian sources, the Russians have once again opened fire on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It seems like the situation at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is escalating each day, threatening the safety of millions of people.

Latvia declares Russia a terrorist state

Latvian MPs have officially declared Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” amid the war in Ukraine. The parliament declared its neighbour’s actions amount to “genocide against the Ukrainian people”.

Polish firefighters to the rescue

Almost 150 firefighters from Poland are to assist French services in extinguishing raging wildfires in the southwest of France. Polish firefighters are renowned internationally for their quick response and efficient techniques. They are often deployed to help other countries get wildfires under control.

Germany’s tax scandal

The CumEx tax scandal is casting a shadow over German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s past. Investigators have recently searched his email inbox in a bid to verify how the Hamburg municipal government waived a EUR 47 mln tax refund from Warburg Bank in 2016.

Kosovo dialogue

Officials from Serbia and Kosovo are scheduled to meet in Brussels on August 18 following the recent spark in tensions on the border between the two countries earlier this month. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti will head their respective delegations.

Taiwan tensions

The situation surrounding Taiwan remains unstable, but a thaw may be on the way as China has announced the completion of its military drills. Nevertheless, the drills themselves and the sanctions imposed by the Chinese continue to affect the self-governed island of Taiwan.

Protests in Sierra Leone

Violent anti-government protests broke out in Sierra Leone over rising inflation and fuel prices. Authorities of the West African country imposed a nationwide curfew. Several dozen civilians were killed by the police.

Blinken’s Africa tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up his African tour that was meant to improve ties with the nations on the continent. His latest visit to Rwanda focused on finding solutions to limit violence in the eastern areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Orchestra from Kharkiv in Warsaw

The Youth Academic Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine from Kharkiv performed in Warsaw to raise support for Ukrainian organisations and citizens. TVP correspondent Aleksandra Marchewicz reported from the headquarters of Polish Radio to tell us more about this incredible show.

August 15 – concert in Vilnius

More music: on Monday, August 15, “Ballady i Romanse” (Ballads and Romances) concert will be held in Vilnius to celebrate the Year of Polish Romanticism and gather international artists on a single stage.

World News’ guest

Jerzy Majcher, PhD, an energy expert, was TVP World’s guest to talk about the energy issues caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the aggressor’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.