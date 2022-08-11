Ten tonnes of dead fish hauled out of polluted River Odra

Przemysław Daca, the CEO of Polish Waters, told a press conference on Thursday that up to now employees of his company and members of the Polish Angling Association and volunteers have removed about 10 tonnes tons of dead fish from the river.

Lech Muszyński/PAP

Around 10 tonnes of dead fish have been pulled out of Poland’s River Odra in what the CEO of the state-owned company Polish Waters has called “an outrageous ecological catastrophe.”

Huge numbers of dead fish were first spotted near the south-western town of Oława in late July, along with other animals such as beavers.

The environmental protection authorities in the south-western city of Wroclaw have notified local prosecutors about the potential contamination of the country’s second longest river by a chemical substance, toxic to aquatic organisms.

“This shows that we are dealing with a gigantic and outrageous ecological catastrophe,” he said.

Daca added that “this truly serious ecological disaster” started near Oława on July 26 – 27 and now this “wave of poison” has reached the mouth of the River Warta near the German border.

He also said that for now the cost of the environmental damage is estimated to be “several million zlotys.”