Pulse of Culture 11.08

Hong Kong has become one of the most important centres of contemporary art in Asia. Right now it is hosting the 9th edition of the international Affordable Art Fair.

The exhibited art pieces have been created by dozens of local and international artists. The cheapest paintings and sculptures can be bought for as little as a thousand euros. The increasingly popular digital NFT art pieces were also available: to become an owner of such a work of art, buyers just needed to scan a QR code.

Other cultural events presented in this instalment were: Poznań’s exhibit of Polish constructivist artist, Maria Łucja Nicz-Borowiakowa; a new archaeological discovery in Pompeii; artists staging the “Grease” musical in London pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John after she loses fight to cancer; “Vacation from Reality”, New Zealand exhibition of Polish street artist Bartek Świątecki “Pener”.