French freediver breaks world record with 120m dive

French freediver Arnauld Jerald broke the deepest dive world record in The Bahamas on Tuesday as he descended to a depth of 120 metres (393.7ft) in bi-fins.

The dive, which took 3 minutes 34 seconds to complete, is the seventh time Jerald has broken the world record in his career and remarkably the second time in the last week.

The 26-year-old, along with 41 other athletes were competing in the Vertical Blue, an annual competition that takes place in The Bahamas.

This year from August 1-11 the athletes can dive six times in any discipline.

Jerald chose to focus on the bi-fins discipline only. On the first day he broke the AIDA record with a descent of 117 metres (383.8ft) before setting a new world record on day four with a descent of 119 metres (390.4ft). Then on day six he went one further to break the record again with a descent of 120 metres (393.7ft).


