Beirut bank hostage crisis ends with no casualties

At least five branch employees and one customer have been taken hostage at the Federal Bank of Lebanon branch in Beirut by an armed man on Thursday. The man demanded access to his frozen deposits. After several hours of negotiations, the man gave up and was escorted out of the bank by law enforcement.

The standoff lasted for around six hours. When escorted out of the bank building, he lifted his hands in salute. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, no hostages appeared to be harmed.

The armed man entered the Federal Bank of Lebanon branch in the Hamra neighbourhood in west Beirut just before noon.

“He demanded access to around USD 200,000 he had in his bank account. When the employee refused the request, he began screaming that his relatives were in the hospital. Then he pulled out the gun,” a security source told Reuters.

“I’m in my office. He [the hostage taker] gets agitated then calms down then gets agitated again,” said Hassan Halawi, the branch manager, on the phone.

Some bank customers managed to flee before the armed man shut the doors on the rest. At least one elderly man was released from the bank on account of his age. Two shots have been reportedly fired inside, said Lebanese Al-Jadeed media outlet. Government negotiators were deployed to begin talks with the hostage taker, said the Lebanese Ministry of Interior.

“Let them give me back my money!” the hostage-taker shouted through the door.

A crowd gathered outside the bank, some of the assembled chanting, “Down with the rule of the banks!” One man yelled, “We are depositors and we want our money! We are with him, we’re even ready to help him!”

Lebanese banks have caps on the withdrawal of hard currency for most depositors. These were introduced as a response to the financial crisis Lebanon has been struggling with since 2019.

“He wants to live, he wants to pay his electricity bill, feed his kids and treat his father in the hospital,” Hassan Mughnieh, the head of Lebanon’s Depositors Association, told Reuters. He also said that had been in touch with the hostage-taker and relayed his demands to the bank’s leadership and top Lebanese officials.

“After three years of neglect, if you want people to take their rights into their own hands, you have to bear the consequences of your actions,” said Mughnieh. “He will not hand over his weapon until he gets his deposits.”

Banks stated that they make exceptions for humanitarian cases, including hospital care, but according to depositors and their representatives, those exemptions are rarely implemented.