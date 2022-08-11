Tavistock transgender clinic in UK faces legal action ‘from 1,000 families’

Former patients of the National Health service’s (NHS) controversial gender identity clinic for children are considering legal action against it.

Thousands of young people were treated by the Tavistock centre in north London. In many cases powerful drugs were prescribed to delay the onset of adolescence.

The NHS was ordered to shut down the institute in July following a damning report that discovered teenagers were suffering because they were being forced to wait for treatment.

The expert carrying out the review also warned of potentially serious side-effects of ‘puberty-blocker’ drugs.

Dr Hilary Cass told NHS England that there was no way of knowing if the medication may “disrupt” the process of children deciding on their gender identity, rather than “buying time” for them.

She also raised concerns that the drugs could interrupt the process of the brain maturing, thus affecting children’s ability to exercise judgement.

Dr Cass’ findings has led to patients treated at Tavistock and their parents to look into options for suing the NHS for compensation.

They may attempt to prove they were damaged by the medication, which staff at the centre are said to have stated was “fully reversible” despite the claim lacking evidence.

Patients could also profess to have not been given informed consent to take the drugs baring in mind the lack of knowledge about their long-term effects.

Keria Bell, a former patient who transitioned after being prescribed puberty blockers but later regretted it, brought a high-profile court case against Tavistock.

Judges initially ruled that children under 16 could not consent to the treatment, however the ruling was overturned on appeal.

James Esses, co-founder of Thoughtful Therapists said, “I have been contacted by a number of detransitioners who are considering taking legal action.”

“Already in the USA there are class lawsuits being taken by parents of children prescribed puberty blockers. It is only a matter of time until we see similar action on our shores.”

He further stated, ‘Gender dysphoria is a mental health condition and should be treated as such – through explorative therapy, rather than irreversible medication and surgery.”

“Far too many children have been left with physical and emotional scars from decisions we should never have let them make.”

John McQuater, president of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers, said there is a “potential for claims” but only in specific circumstances.

McQuater said, “a patient can only claim redress if he, or she, has been injured. The law does not require clinicians to provide exemplary standards of care, it only requires healthcare professionals to exercise reasonable standards of care and skill.”

Stephanie Davies-Arai, founder of Transgender Trend, who raised concerns on behalf of Tavistock patients’ parents said, “I would imagine that parents who did not agree with the treatment or approach may now consider a challenge.”

Davies-Arai however, pointed out that in many cases parents were keen for their children to be treated and added, “It’s very hard for parents because their priority is always to maintain a good relationship with their children.”

Barrister Simon Myerson QC has said that he foresees the scandal leading to a criminal investigation.

He claimed months ago “that the next wave of legal action will be in respect of gender identity and children” and now believes “closing the Tavistock will accelerate that process.”

He tweeted, “Interesting to see which solicitors firms do the work. I predict a police investigation into the Tavistock by June 2023”.

He went on to say, “We’re in the extraordinary position that drugs prescribed to children as safe and reversible appear not to have yet been subject to clinical trials in respect of the purpose for which those children received them. There is thus unlikely to be informed consent to taking them.”

Claims against Tavistock would be dealt with by NHS Resolution, which handles clinical negligence claims in the UK. The latest figures show it paid out GBP 1.7 billion (EUR 2.01) in damages to patients in the past year.