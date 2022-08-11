EC okays Polish public aid changes

The European Commission (EC) has accepted changes in Poland’s public aid programme for enterprises, introduced in view of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Among others, the changes foresee a EUR 5.1-billion rise in public aid funding.

EC Vice-President Margether Vestager, who is also the EU’s competition commissioner, said the changes would allow Poland to alleviate the effects of the crisis caused by the war.

“The amendments approved today will help Poland to further support companies across sectors and to continue to mitigate the higher than expected economic impact of the current crisis and the related sanctions,” she said in an EC press release.

“We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with Member States to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market,” Vestager added.

The EC initially passed Poland’s EUR 1.2-billion public aid plan on June 30 of this year, however Poland subsequently moved for enlargement of the programme’s budget.