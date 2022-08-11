Latvian MPs recognise Russia as terrorism-sponsoring country

The Latvian Saeima recognised Russia as a terrorism-sponsoring country, local state media reported on Thursday. The MPs also called on the EU member states to “immediately suspend the issuance of tourism and entry visas to Russian and Belarusian citizens.”

“Russia has been providing support and financing for terrorist regimes and organisations for many years, directly and indirectly, Rihards Kols, Chair of the Saeima Foreign Affairs Commission, said. “In Ukraine, Russia has chosen a similar, cruel, immoral, and illegal tactic, using imprecise and internationally banned weapons and ammunition, targeting disproportionate brutality against civilians and public places.”

“In order to achieve the objectives of its illegal, aggressive war, Russia aims to intimidate and demoralise the Ukrainian people and armed forces, to paralyse the state’s capacity – to occupy Ukraine, that is, Russia implements this violence for political purposes,” he stressed.

According to the statement by the Saeima, twelve million Ukrainians have been compelled to leave their homes since Russia’s unjustified military invasion of Ukraine, and more than five million have been forced to abandon the country altogether.

“The Saeima acknowledges Russia’s violence against civilians, which is being pursued for political purposes, as terrorism and Russia as a country supporting terrorism, and calls on other similar-thinking countries to express such an opinion,” the statement reads.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba referred to the matter on social media. “A timely move: Russia has long deserved this status with its actions in Ukraine and beyond. Ukraine encourages other states and organisations to follow suit,” he wrote.

