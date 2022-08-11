On this day: NKVD started ‘Polish Operation’ – Soviet extermination of Poles

On August 11, 1937, NKVD chief Nikolai Yezhov (nicknamed “The Bloody Dwarf”) issued order 00485 commanding a mass ethnic cleansing operation on the Polish population, disguised as a crackdown on Polish spy networks. It signalled the start of the “Polish Operation”, a gigantic extermination operation killing more than 100,000 Poles in the Soviet Union.

Repressions of the Polish population began as early as 1933 when the first displacement of Poles and representatives of other nationalities from border areas took place.

In early 1937, USSR People’s Commissar of Internal Affairs Nikolai Yezhov passed information to Stalin about the existence of an underground Polish Military Organisation (POW) that had not existed since 1921. Affiliation to the POW became one of the most common accusations against Poles arrested and killed during the repressions.

The Polish Operation

On August 9, 1937, the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union approved an order by the People’s Commissar of Internal Affairs to liquidate Polish espionage and diversionary groups and POW organisations.

Two days later, Yezhov issued an order clarifying the party’s decision. “All those arrested, depending on the degree of revealed guilt demonstrated in the course of the investigation, shall be divided into two categories: the first category, subject to execution, which includes spy, sabotage, pest and insurgent personnel of Polish intelligence; the second category, which includes the less active among them, subject to confinement in prison and gulags with sentences ranging from 5 to 10 years.”

On 11 August 1937, the Polish Operation of the NKVD began. It was a genocide against Poles living in the USSR during the period of the Great Purge. It resulted in the executions of more than 111,000 members of the Polish minority. pic.twitter.com/GSM7Zs9uqZ

During the Great Terror that prevailed in the Soviet Union at the time, the first category of punishment was mainly used, and as a result, according to the findings of the Russian Memorial organisation, at least 111,000 Poles were murdered.

31 times greater chance of being executed

The basis for arrest could be a person’s place of birth, a ‘Polish’ surname or belonging to the Catholic faith. This meant that Belarusians, Lithuanians, Russians, Ukrainians and Jews were also murdered as Poles.

Despite the enormous scale, the “Polish Operation” conducted by the NKVD between 1937–1938 is shrouded by general ignorance. The vast majority of the victims were Poles, but the victims also included Russians, Ukrainians, Belarussians, Jews and other ethnic groups. @enrs_eu pic.twitter.com/UyUFhuw5Wz

NKVD regional boards, in order to meet the requirements of “headquarters” provisions for the number of spies that had to be arrested, more often than not detained completely random people with any sort of ‘Polish’ affiliation.

According to American historian Terry Martin, during the Great Terror, a Pole living in the USSR had a 31 times greater chance of being executed than the average for other nationality groups.

The detainees were subjected to torture, typical of the NKVD, aimed at forcing confessions to fictitious charges. Soviet security officials then sent the case to Soviet officials, which classified the defendants into the first or second category, and then sent the lists of convicts to Moscow. There, the so-called “albums” of the accused were signed by The Bloody Dwarf and prosecutor Andrei Vyshinsky.

Whatever is covered up will be uncovered

The 1937-1938 extermination of Poles was intentionally not mentioned under communist rule in Poland (1945-1989). It was not until 1991 that the first synthesis of the history of Poles in the Soviet Union was published in Poland by Nikolai Ivanov, “The First Punished Nation. Poles in the Soviet Union 1921-1939.”

In 2009 the Polish parliament passed a resolution commemorating the victims of crimes committed against Poles in the USSR between 1937 and 1939.