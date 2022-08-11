Russians shell eastern Ukraine en masse

Russia is attacking scores of civilian and military targets in its bid to establish full control over the east Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. According to Ukrainian officials, 120 rockets hit the area around the town of Nikopol overnight.

Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznychenko said three people were killed and seven wounded by shelling in Nikopol when 120 Grad rockets hit the area.

⚡️Update: 3 people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Following Russia’s overnight attack on the Nikopolsky district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that one more person was found dead under the rubble in the city of Nikopol.

“The enemy is concentrating its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Ukraine’s General Staff said in an early Thursday report, citing more than 60 settlements and military targets.

Heavy fighting raged around the eastern Ukrainian town of Pisky on Thursday, while to the west, Ukraine accused Russian forces of using a nuclear plant to shield artillery.

📽️Russian artillery targeting Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of #Pisky, Donetsk Oblast. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/MVZcJwaW3m

Russian disinformation

An official with the Russia-backed Donetsk People’s Republic said Pisky, a town on the front line 10 km northwest of the provincial capital Donetsk, was under the control of Russian and separatist forces.

“It’s hot in Pisky. The town is ours but there remain scattered pockets of resistance in its north and west,” the official, Danil Bezsonov, said on Telegram.

Ukrainian officials deny that the heavily fortified town, a key to the defence of Donetsk, had fallen.

⚡️General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian offensive toward Avdiivka, Pisky in Donbas.

Ukraine’s General Staff also said that Ukrainian troops had repelled Russian advances towards Bakhmut, Zaitseve, Vershyna, and Kodema in Donetsk Oblast.

Donbas – main objective of Russian forces

The Donbas region, comprised of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, became Russia’s main objective after it failed to seize the capital Kyiv at the beginning of the war in February. Luhansk is now almost completely under Russian control but Donetsk is holding out.

“We once had peaceful Ukrainian towns. Now we have been thrust into the Middle Ages … People are now leaving because they are afraid of freezing in the coming winter,” Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Gaidai said in an interview with a Ukrainian television.

He added that Russia had sent increasing numbers of mercenaries into the region, including the infamous Wagner private security firm.