Poland accepts almost 5.42 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, almost 5.42 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Thursday morning.

According to the SG, on Wednesday Border Guard officers carried out around 24,400 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the number of arrivals had reached around 7,600 people.

The Border Guard also said that more than 3.54 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Tuesday around 246,600 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.