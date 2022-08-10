US Def Secretary’s visit sends an important message to Russia: expert

The US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin came with an official visit to Latvia during which he discussed military training and support for the Baltic States. World News’ guest Col. Vaidotas Malinionis from the National Defence Foundation spoke about the importance of the visit to Eastern European countries.

According to Col. Malinionis, the visit of the US Defence Secretary is a very important event as the last visit of “such a high-ranking official from the United States happened in 1995”.

He added that this visit “sends a very important message to Russia and of course it sends message to our country, the Eastern flank of NATO”.

The colonel also spoke about the threat that Belarus poses to Eastern European countries. In his opinion, Belarus is not independent in its decision-making anymore. He pointed out that Russia is using the territory of Belarus for its military activity.