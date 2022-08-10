Strongest countries in EU exert power: Polish PM

While EU member states are supposedly equal, there is a de facto oligarchy in place whereby the strongest countries exert power, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in the German daily Die Welt.

In the article published on the daily’s website on Wednesday, the prime minister stated that while the EU has a “formal democracy”, the equality of member states is in practice “of a declarative nature”, arguing that the position of Germany and France is more important than that of other countries.

“In addition, the strong make mistakes and are incapable of accepting criticism from outside,” he wrote.

The PM also argued that the “security valve” that protects the bloc from majority tyranny is the principle of unanimity, but seeking a compromise between 27 member states, with often conflicting interests, “can sometimes be frustrating and a compromise may not satisfy everybody 100 per cent.” He conceded, however, that the unanimity principle guarantees that all voices are heard and that “the solutions adopted, fulfil the minimum expectations of every member state.”

EU dependence on Russian gas would be irreversible if Germany had its way

The head of the Polish government was also critical of suggestions that Germany’s decisions should carry more weight, arguing that past German decisions had been faulty and asked: “If Europe had always, in recent years, behaved the way Germany wanted, would we be in a better or worse situation today?”

He argued that in this scenario, not only the Nord Stream 1 Russia-Germany gas pipeline but also the contested Nord Stream 2 would have been functioning for several months. “Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, which today serves Putin as a blackmail tool against the whole continent, would be almost irreversible,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote.

According to the PM, if Europe supplied armaments to Ukraine at the same scale and pace Germany did, the war would be long over with Russia victorious and Europe facing a new war.