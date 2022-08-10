Poland to apply for EU recovery funding in late Oct/early Nov

In late October or early November, Poland will submit its first application for EU funding under the bloc’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

During a press briefing, the prime minister said that Poland would not lose any money and that receiving funding from its National Recovery Plan (KPO) was only a matter of time.

Problems with the EC

The European Commission approved Poland’s KPO on June 1. However, the EC President, Ursula Von der Leyen, said that Poland must meet its commitments regarding judicial reforms before it can receive any money under the KPO.

In turn, Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the Law and Justice (PiS), the senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, told the weekly “Sieci” that “the Polish side has shown maximum goodwill and made compromises in connection with the implementation of the conditions for obtaining funds from the National Recovery Plan (KPO).”

He added that the promised funds have not been given to Poland yet, even after the Polish KPO was ratified during a meeting of EU Finance Ministers in Luxembourg, back in June.

Mr Kaczyński stressed that if the European Commission (EC) does not fulfil its obligations towards Poland, then we also have no reason to fulfil our obligations toward the European Union.

Sooner or later those funds will come to Poland

“They (KPO funds) are very needed in Poland in the coming years for the country’s economic growth to still be based on a good, healthy foundation,” the PM said. “I am convinced that sooner or later those funds will come to Poland,” he added.

According to the prime minister, the government would submit its first EU funding application in the autumn. “I think that at the turn of October and November the first application for EU funds will be submitted,” Prime Minister Morawiecki said.

He added that KPO projects were already underway due to government arrangements and that he had no fear of these projects stalling.

Originally designed for 2021-27, the KPO is worth EUR 35.4 billion, including EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in loans.