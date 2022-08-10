World News 10.08

The US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has made an official visit to Latvia during which he discussed military training and support for the Baltic States. Meanwhile, Russians have shelled numerous settlements and killed dozens of people in Ukraine, fortunately, the recent attacks on the largest Nuclear Powerplant in Europe have not caused any nuclear contamination.

US support for the Baltics



The US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has made an official visit to Latvia during which he discussed military training and support for the Baltic States. TVP World correspondent Gabriele Jankauskaite reported on the visit.

Wounded from Croatia go home

10 Poles injured in the bus crash in Croatia were flown to Poland on a military plane today. The remaining 18 wounded had to stay in Croatian hospitals due to the seriousness of their injuries. The Polish coach had been travelling to Medjugorje on a pilgrimage when it went over the side of the road, killing 12 people and wounding 32.

Ukraine fighting

Russians shelled numerous settlements and killed dozens of people in Ukraine. Fortunately, the recent attacks on the largest Nuclear Powerplant in Europe have not caused any nuclear contamination.

More resignations at Amnesty International

Another senior official from Amnesty International has resigned following the organisation’s second controversial statement on Ukraine’s military. This time, the founder of the Stockholm branch has quit, citing concerns over the direction of the organisation.

China releases white paper on Taiwan question

China has retracted its promise not to send either troops or administrators to Taiwan after reunification, at the same time announcing that the military drills around Taiwan were complete.

Japan cabinet reshuflle

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reshuffled his government over some ministers’ ties to the controversial Unification Church. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was murdered by a man, who had blamed Abe for promoting the Church, which he considered harmful.

Korean delegation in Warsaw

The United Nations has over the years accused North Korea of systematic and widespread human rights abuses, leading many citizens to escape the regime. Now, representatives of the Citizens’ Alliance for North Korean Human Rights have come to visit Poland.

US imposes visa restrictions on Belarusian officials

The US has announced visa restrictions on 100 Belarusian officials and their affiliates for “undermining or injuring democratic institutions,” on the second anniversary of the disputed election in the former Soviet state.

Russian presenter charged for fake news

Former Russian state TV presenter Marina Vladimirovna Ovsyannikova has been detained for protesting the war in Ukraine and charged with “spreading false information about the Russian army”. She faces up to ten years behind bars.

Global weather crisis

As drought afflicted several European countries and numerous forest fires in previous months, many other weather-related anomalies have been sweeping the globe.

Locarno Film Festival

Since 1946, the Locarno Film Festival transforms the charming mountain town on Lago Maggiore Lake into the centre of the world of cinema. TVP is also represented at the event.

World News’ guest

