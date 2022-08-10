The real circumstances of the first partition

Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who was sympathetic towards Poland, also believed that the country was too big. “If you want to reform, start by reducing your territory. Perhaps it is your neighbors who intend to do you this favor,” wrote the philosopher.

The first partition treaties were signed in St. Petersburg 250 years ago. The manifesto began with the words: “In the name of the Holy Trinity!” Then came the stories of Polish anarchy that threatened its neighbors and general peace, legitimate territorial claims that do not even need to be listed, and the need to restore order. A French historian rightly called the act of August 5, 1772 “a masterpiece of political Pharisaism.”

As an atheist, the King of Prussia privately mocked the para-religious convention. He wrote to his brother that the partition had united three denominations: Orthodox, Catholic and Lutheran. “We will eat one host – Poland, and if it does not save our souls, it will certainly be of great benefit to our countries.” He persuaded his philosopher friends that the matter took place without violence and bloodshed. “A little ink with the aid of a pen did it all.”

Frederick the Great forgot about the Bar Confederation, which Russian soldiers had suppressed for four years. Nobody counted how many patriots lost their lives in the fighting, the number of prisoners sent to Siberia is estimated at over ten thousand.

The head of Russian diplomacy, Nikita Panin, who first opposed the dismantling and then zealously put it into practice, was showered with renumeration, and not only financial. He received a palace in St. Petersburg, a set of porcelain and the right to use the tsarist kitchen and cellar for a year. The usually stingy Frederick paid a great greatly for a ring – a masterpiece of jewelry art, as well as gifts for other St. Petersburg courtiers who favored Prussia.

Too Big to Survive

“I have never signed an act with such satisfaction,” the ruler of Russia confided to an Austrian diplomat. Where did this joy come from?

Catherine was considered an enlightened monarch for a reason. The Commonwealth fell victim to her pedagogical passions. She treated Poles and Lithuanians as unruly children who needed to be disciplined. The magnate resistance, the armed opposition of the nobility, the desire to deprive the man whom she personally appointed as king of his crown, seeking help in neighboring countries, appeals to the conscience of the West – all of these were mischief for which the perpetrators had to apologize to the Tsarina. The monarch, the Sejm and the senators were repenting. In vain, for the punishment was inescapable.

The vengeful Catherine sliced the Commonwealth like salami, like Putin in Ukraine. The rule of Peter the Great, to not share the prize with anyone, was cast aside. The Tsarina found partners in Berlin and Vienna. The current ruler of the Kremlin would be happy to follow in her footsteps, but so far no one has responded positively to his thinly veiled suggestions.

While fierce bargaining over new borders was underway in St. Petersburg, confusion reigned in Warsaw. Most of the nation did not recognize Stanisław August Poniatowski as their lawful ruler. Europe also treated him with contempt. By God’s grace, the monarchs did not see the Ciołek [“bull calf” coat of arms] as a partner. First, he was a puppet, second – a nouveau riche. The instinct of self-preservation and the raison d’état forced him to marry into an influential dynasty, but the fear of his ex-lover was stronger. Poniatowski remained a bachelor until the end of his life (not counting the secret relationship with Mrs. Grabowska).

Long before the partitions took place, foreigners saw a bleak future for the Polish-Lithuanian state, believing that its collapse was inevitable. In the era of triumphant absolutism, the monarch’s weakness and civilizational backwardness were glaring. The Commonwealth was deemed a repulsive example for countries wishing to weaken executive power. The paralysis of the Sejm [bicameral parliament of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth] confirmed the opinion that it was a hopeless case.

“How could a state so bizarrely organized last so long,” wondered Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who was otherwise very sympathetic. He also argued that Poland was… too big. “If you want to reform, start by reducing the territory of the Commonwealth, because it is the source of your misfortunes. Perhaps it is your neighbors who intend to do you this favor” – warned the well-informed philosopher in the spring of 1771.

We Will Not Give Up Gdańsk

European intellectuals generally agreed that Poles were a gallant nation, but a misunderstanding of freedom led them astray. Meanwhile, some Polish thinkers made a virtue out of weakness, arguing that a neutral and disarmed Commonwealth posed no threat to anyone, so its neighbors would respect its borders.

Click here to read the full article.

By Wiesław Chełminiak

Translated by Nicholas Siekierski