Eastern Express 10.08

On the occasion of the second anniversary of the rigged presidential elections in Belarus and 7-month-long protests spanning the whole country a conference of the Belarusian opposition was held in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania in an attempt to restore unity in a common front against Lukashenka’s dictatorship. The slogan of this year’s edition is “End quarrels and keep working”.

During the 7-moth long protests in Belarus following the rigged elections, the government forces detained 33,000 people, including the main leader of the protests, Raman Pratasiewicz, editor-in-chief of the Nexta news portal.

The New Belarus Conference in Vilnius was organised by oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. The event did not take place without disruptions, as bomb threats were reported, forcing the police to halt the conference to look for possible explosions.

This episode further covers the topics of Russians continuing to mistreat Ukrainian prisoners of war, the expansion of the Russian military in Ukraine, the intensification of antisemitism in Russia and Turkey’s decision to send a new drilling vessel to the Mediterranean Sea.

To shed more light on these issues TVP World invited Political Scientist and member of the Temporary Council of the Belorusian Democratic Forces Forum Anatol Kotau.