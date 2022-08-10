Victims of coach crash in Croatia land in Warsaw

The 10 people were brought to Poland from the Croatian capital Zagreb by a military transport plane specially sent for them on Wednesday morning.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Ten injured survivors of Saturday’s crash of a Polish bus in Croatia landed in Warsaw on Wednesday afternoon, the Polish health ministry has said.

The crash, which occurred on Saturday morning on the A4 motorway north of Zagreb, claimed the lives of 12 people.

While heading in the direction of the capital the coach veered off the road and crashed into a ditch. Along with the dead the accident left 32 injured. All the victims were Polish citizens who were on a pilgrimage to the town of Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Four of the injured were brought back to Poland on a government delegation flight during the night from Saturday to Sunday.