Poland sends aircraft to Croatia to bring home coach crash victims

A Polish military transport aircraft has left Warsaw airport for Zagreb to pick up 10 people injured in a coach crash in Croatia on Saturday, the Polish Health Ministry’s spokesperson announced on Wednesday morning.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz said that after arriving back in Poland, the injured will be transported to hospitals located in the provinces of Wielkopolskie, Mazowieckie and Łódzkie, “so that they can be as close to their homes as possible.”

The 10 were injured in a coach crash on Saturday morning on the A4 motorway north of Zagreb, which claimed the lives of 12 people.

While heading toward the Croatian capital the coach veered off the road and crashed into a ditch. In addition to the fatalities, a total of 32 passengers were injured in the accident. All the victims were Polish citizens who were on a pilgrimage to the town of Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Four of the injured were brought back to Poland on a government delegation flight overnight from Saturday to Sunday.