Over half of Poles want conscription back

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The majority of Poles want the return of national military conscription, according to a new poll.

In its latest survey on national defence, CBOS, a research centre, asked respondents whether, in peacetime, general conscription for basic military service should be restored in Poland, with all those eligible joining the army.

According to the survey, 54 percent of respondents were in favour of this, with 25 percent considering it a necessity, while 29 percent said conscription should “rather” be reinstated.

Just 15 percent were firmly opposed to the return of conscription, while 24 percent believe that it is unlikely to be restored.

When asked how long people should serve for, the highest number of respondents (35 percent) said one year.

According to CBOS, strong and moderate support for the restoration of conscription remains at the same level among both sexes (54 percent). On the other hand, the total percentage of strong and moderate opponents is greater among men than among women – 43 percent compared to 37 percent.

Compulsory military service in Poland was ended in 2009.

The survey was carried out using a mixed-mode procedure from June 27 to July 7, 2022, on a sample of 1,084 people.