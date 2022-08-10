US Defense Sec reasserts support for Ukraine and allies in Riga

The United States will continue working closely with NATO partners to support Ukraine and neighbouring countries, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in Riga, Latvia, on Wednesday.

“International efforts to boost Ukraine’s military capabilities continue to make a real difference on the battlefield, and that’s been critical in helping Ukraine defend itself,” Austin said during a meeting with Latvian prime minister Krisjanis Karins in Riga.

He added the US would enhance its presence in the region and “intensify our training with our Baltic allies.”

The US announced increases in troop deployments to NATO European member states both before and after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Austin began his two-day trip to Latvia on Tuesday with a visit to an air base at Lielvarde, where US troops are stationed.

NATO and European Union member Latvia plans to gradually raise its defence budget from around 2 pct to 2.5 pct of gross domestic product by 2025, as it boosts security after its neighbour Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February.