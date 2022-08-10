Amnesty International cofounder resigns over biased Ukraine report

Amnesty International (AI) cofounder Per Waestberg told Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) daily that he did not agree with the way in which the organisation slammed Ukrainians for defending themselves against the Russian occupiers and announced his resignation.

Head of Amnesty International in Ukraine quits over controversial report

Mr Waestberg said that he had been a member of Amnesty International (AI) for nearly 60 years but because of its statements regarding the war in Ukraine he had decided, with a heavy heart, to terminate his long and satisfying engagement in the organisation.

Recognised as a member of the Swedish Academy, the body awarding the Nobel Award, as well as a writer and columnist of Svenska Dagbladet, is not the only high-ranking member of AI who stepped down due to the publication of a recent report that rang with anti-Ukrainian bias.

On Friday, the head of the Ukrainian AI office Oksana Pokalchuk announced her resignation, citing the report, which criticised the Ukrainian army. She expressed her regret that the AI report became a tool of Russian propaganda.

To recall, AI suggested in its report that the Ukrainian military has violated the law of armed conflicts by carrying out attacks from densely populated areas. AI claimed that the Russian attacks resulted from the action of the Ukrainian army. The narrative fell into Russia’s propaganda and was soon multiplicated by the Kremlin’s disinformation centres.