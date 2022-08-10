Poland reports 24,918 coronavirus cases, 109 deaths between Aug 4-10

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 24,918 confirmed coronavirus cases and 109 deaths between August 4 and 10, 2022 data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,105,306 cases have been confirmed and 116,717 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 55,489,895 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,532,606 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 12,808,740 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.