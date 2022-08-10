Poland sends aircraft to Croatia for coach crash victims

@MZ_GOV_PL/Twitter

A Polish military transport aircraft has left Warsaw airport for Zagreb to pick up 10 people injured in Saturday’s coach crash in Croatia, the Polish health ministry’s spokesperson announced on Wednesday morning.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz said that after arriving back in Poland, the injured will be transported to hospitals located in the provinces of Wielkopolskie, Mazowieckie and Lodzkie, “so that they can be as close to their homes as possible.”

The 10 were injured in a coach crash on Saturday morning on the A4 motorway north of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, that claimed the lives of 12 people.

While heading in the direction of Zagreb the coach veered off the road and crashed into a ditch. Along with the dead the accident left 32 injured. All the victims were Polish citizens who were on a pilgrimage to the town of Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Four of the injured were brought back to Poland on a government delegation flight during the night from Saturday to Sunday.