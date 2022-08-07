Seven bus crash victims are being treated in Croatia, two in critical condition

Seven victims of Saturday's crash of a Polish bus in Croatia are hospitalised in Varazdin, Croatia, two are in critical condition, the spokesperson for the Varazdin clinic informed on Sunday.

Vjeran Zganec Rogulja/PAP

Seven victims of Saturday’s crash involving a Polish bus in Croatia have been hospitalised in Varazdin, Croatia, two are in critical condition, the spokesperson for the Varazdin clinic announced on Sunday.

At least twelve people have been killed and many were injured in an accident involving a Polish bus north of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, on Saturday morning.

The bus slipped off the road on the A4 motorway and landed in a ditch.

According to the spokesperson of the Polish foreign ministry, all of the casualties are Polish citizens.

Four of the casualties were flown into Warsaw from Croatia during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros said on Saturday that 32 people had been injured in the crash, 19 of them were seriously injured. Some were being operated on, he said, adding that the victims were taken to hospitals in Varazdin and Cakovec in northern Croatia and to three hospitals in Zagreb.

According to the Croatian public television broadcaster HRT the driver had most likely fallen asleep.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, President Andrzej Duda, as well as Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, have offered condolences to the families of the victims.