Croatia coach crash victims arrive in Warsaw

Twelve people were killed and 32 injured in an accident involving a Polish bus north of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, in the early hours of Saturday.

Matija Habljak/PAP

A plane carrying four casualties from Saturday’s crash of a Polish bus in Croatia arrived in Warsaw in the night from Saturday to Sunday, a government official announced shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The bus veered off the road on the A4 motorway and landed in a ditch.

According to the Polish foreign ministry, all of the casualties are Polish citizens.

Marcin Przydacz, a deputy foreign minister, wrote on Twitter that the aircraft with the four accident victims on board landed safely in Warsaw around midnight. He also assured everyone that they were all under specialist care.

Nineteen of the casualties are said to be in critical condition.