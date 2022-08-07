Chinese, Taiwanese warships scan each other amid ending drills

Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high-seas “cat and mouse” on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the US House speaker.

Some 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait, with some Chinese vessels crossing the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

#Official_Video

Chinese Armed Forces Drills Near #Taiwan. The drills included mock anti-ship attacks, comprehensive offense and defense, and joint anti-submarine warfare maneuvers.

— International Defence Analysis (@Defence_IDA) August 7, 2022

The Taiwanese defence ministry said in a release that multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones were simulating attacks on the island and its navy, adding that it had sent aircraft and ships to react “appropriately”.

As Chinese forces “pressed” the line, as they did on Saturday, the Taiwan side stayed close to monitor and, where possible, deny the Chinese the ability to cross, the person said, describing the manoeuvres as high-seas “cat and mouse”.

#Taiwan said that #Chinese #planes and #warships also rehearsed an attack on the island on Saturday. Several Chinese warships and #fighterjets crossed the midline of #Taiwanese territory.

— TheNewzRadar (@TheNewsRadar1) August 7, 2022

Taiwan said its shore-based anti-ship missiles and its Patriot surface-to-air-missiles were on stand-by.

The Chinese sea and air joint exercises, centred on six locations around the island that the country claims as its own, began on Thursday and were scheduled to last until midday on Sunday. The country’s military has said they had a focus on land-strike and sea-assault capabilities.

The United States called the exercises an escalation. “They are provocative, irresponsible and raise the risk of miscalculation,” a White House spokesperson said, adding that “they are also at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is what the world expects.”