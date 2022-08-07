Cuba: Over 120 injured in fuel storage facility fire

In total, some 121 people were injured following a massive explosion in a Cuban storage facility that occurred on Friday and spread throughout Saturday.

A video released by the Cuban government showed the moment when a fuel storage tank erupted into a massive fireball, and a massive black smoke cloud rose into the sky.

🇨🇺#CUBA 🚨#URGENTE | Subió a 121 heridos por la explosión de dos tanques de combustible en la ciudad de #Matanzas. Asimismo, se confirmó 1 muerto y 17 bomberos están desaparecidos. #RochexRB27 pic.twitter.com/ggEeou61qQ

On Friday evening, lightning struck one of eight storage tanks at the facility 60 miles east of Havana. The heat from the blaze reached a second tank on Saturday, and the wind blew flames dangerously close to a third.

A lightning strike at a major oil storage facility in #Cuba has caused a monstrous explosion. More than 120 people were injured in the fire, including Energy Minister Nicolás Liván Arronte Cruz. pic.twitter.com/W0WNMc3Lut

Cuban authorities said at least 121 people were injured in the second blast, of which 36 remained hospitalised, five in critical condition. One person was listed as dead, and 17 firefighters were unaccounted for. More than 1,000 civilians were evacuated from the area.

The fire occurred at a time when the island – with an outdated energy network and persistent fuel shortages – has faced mounting difficulties in meeting increased energy demands amid severe summer heat.

Since May, the country’s authorities have imposed energy blackouts of up to 12 hours a day in some regions, sparking at least 20 protests across the island’s interior.