Plane with injured in Croatia lands in Poland: dep FM

The plane with those injured in the Saturday accident in Croatia has landed in Warsaw, Polish deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz announced early on Sunday. He added that the patients are under specialist care.

Polish bus crashes in Croatia leaving 12 dead, many injured

see more

Around midnight from Saturday to Sunday, a government plane with a delegation returning from Croatia landed at Warsaw’s Okęcie military airport. Among the officials participating in the mission were both Mr Przydacz and Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

The deputy FM reported that the injured transported to Poland “remain under the care of doctors and psychologists all the time.”

The photo attached to the official’s entry on social media showed ambulances standing on the tarmac waiting for the injured.

Misja z poszkodowanymi w wypadku w Chorwacji wylądowała w Warszawie. Pacjenci cały czas pozostają pod opieką lekarzy i psychologów. pic.twitter.com/4W2zB9OjFL

— Marcin Przydacz (@marcin_przydacz) August 6, 2022

On Saturday, twelve people were killed and 32 injured, 19 of them seriously, in a crash of a Polish bus that slipped off a road in northwestern Croatia. The accident occurred at around 5.40 am on the A4 motorway, in the Varaždin region north of Zagreb. The bus left the road and fell into a ditch next to the motorway, the police reported.