World News 06.08

Russia shells a nuclear power plant, a bus with Polish pilgrims crashes in Croatia, and a 12-year-old British boy dies following the termination of life support in spite of his family’s pleas. This and much more are in the Saturday edition of World News.

Mykolaiv turns into a ghost town

TVP World’s correspondent Don Arleth spend the whole day in Mykolaiv, the city that was hit by Russian missiles yesterday.

Attack on a nuclear power plant

Ukraine and Russia are trading the blame for the attack which took place near the nuclear power plant near Zaporizhzhia. The strike forced the shutdown of one of the reactors. In his latest address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the Russian forces’ shelling of the power plant.

Russia conscripts prisoners into the army

Russian investigative journalists report that the recruitment of prisoners into the army is taking place in the country’s penal colonies. This is supposedly handled by the infamous Wagner Group, among others.

Bus crash in Croatia

A bus with Polish pilgrims drove off the road in Croatia. A Polish delegation went to the site of the tragedy. The direct causes of the accident are still being investigated, the Polish and Croatian services are cooperating on the ground.

Hope for 12-year-old terminated

Today, Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old British boy with brain damage, died after UK’s health care system terminated his life support treatment. A controversial decision went against the will of the boy’s parents, but was upheld by the British Supreme Court and not taken up by the European Court of Human Rights. Is that proof of a culture of death in western societies?

Gaza airstrike

For the past two days, Israel has been conducting what it calls pre-emptive counterterrorist strikes in the Gaza Strip. Dozens of people have been affected by the operation. The Palestinians retaliated by launching missiles toward Israel.

Chinese drills near Taiwan

The Taiwanese government has accused China of conducting military exercises simulating an attack on the island. The tensions between the two governments have flared up following the recent visit of US House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

77th anniversary of the nuclear attack in Hiroshima

August 6 marked the 77th anniversary of the drop of the atomic bomb that devastated the city of Hiroshima in the final days of WWII. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and representatives from 98 countries gathered in Hiroshima for an annual ceremony at the city’s Peace Memorial Park.

Wola district massacre

The Wola massacre was the systematic killing of civilians in the Wola neighbourhood of the Polish capital city, Warsaw, by Nazi Germans in August 1944. Commemorations were held in the capital to honour those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

Belarusian regiment in Ukraine

A concert in Warsaw has taken place for Belarusian volunteers from the Kalinoŭski Regiment, who are fighting alongside Ukraine against the Russian invasion. The event was initiated by the Belarusian Solidarity Centre with the support of the Kalinoŭski Regiment Mobilisation Centre and Warsaw City Hall.

World News’ guest

Professor Zbigniew Krysiak, Chairman of the Program Council of the Institute of Schuman Thought, was invited to discuss the legal and moral ramifications of cases such as that of Archie Battersbee.