European Court of Human Rights has shown it is against human rights: expert

Professor Zbigniew Krysiak, Chairman of the Program Council of the Institute of Schuman Thought, was invited to discuss the legal and moral ramifications of cases such as that of Archie Battersbee.

Professor Krysiak pointed out how all the institutions to which the family of the boy appealed for help have failed to support them. Their last hope, the European Court of Human Rights, has refused to adjudicate the case. In that way, Prof. Krysiak believes, the ECHR has shown it is against human rights rather than for them.

Prof. Krysiak also spoke of the decline of universal values in Europe, their replacement with cold monetary calculations, and the ideology of depopulation, which appears to be prevalent in the West.