Twelve dead when Polish bus crashes in Croatia

Twelve people were killed and many injured in an accident of a Polish bus north of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, in the early hours on Saturday.

Vjeran Zganec Rogulja/PAP

The bus slipped off the road on the A4 motorway and landed in a ditch.

The bus slipped off the road on the A4 motorway and landed in a ditch.

According to the spokesperson of the Polish foreign ministry, all the casualties are Polish citizens.

Vjeran Zganec Rogulja/PAP

Earlier in the day Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed information of 11 dead and 34 injured. He also said he had sent health and deputy foreign ministers, Adam Niedzielski and Marcin Przydacz, to the site of the accident.

According to Morawiecki, the bus was carrying pilgrims travelling to the Catholic pilgrimage site Medjugorje in southwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Vjeran Zganec Rogulja/PAP

Later, Polish health ministry spokesman, Lukasz Jasina, confirmed that the 12th person had died in hospital.

“Unfortunately, we have to confirm that we have more fatalities – the twelfth person… has died, the victim died in hospital,” Jasina told the Polish television channel TVN24.

The Croatian newspaper Vecernij List reported on its website that five injured tourists were in serious condition.

According to the Croatian fire service, the injured people were transported to hospitals in Varazdin and Zagreb.

Croatian public television HRT said that the driver most likely had fallen asleep.

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, President Andrzej Duda, as well as Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, offered condolences to the families of the victims.

*This article has been updated with new information on a developing story.