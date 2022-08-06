Hiroshima marks 77th anniversary of world’s first atomic bombing

Bells tolled in Hiroshima on Saturday as the city marked the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing, with officials including the United Nations secretary general warning of a new arms race following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Vladimir Putin had obliquely raised the possibility of a nuclear strike. The conflict has also heightened concerns about the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear plants.

"Humanity is playing with a loaded gun" as crises with the potential for nuclear disaster proliferate worldwide, UN head Antonio Guterres says in Hiroshima on the 77th anniversary of the first atomic bomb attack.

UN Secretary General António Guterres, who joined the thousands packed into the Peace Park in the centre of Hirshima to mark the anniversary of the bombing that killed 140,000 before the end of 1945, said that “nuclear weapons are nonsense,” pointing out that “they guarantee no safety – only death and destruction.”

“Three quarters of a century later, we must ask [ourselves] what we have learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945,” he said.

Hiroshima’s mayor, Kazumi Matsui, whose city this year did not invite the Russian ambassador to the ceremony, was more pointed and critical of Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, in his peace declaration, accused Putin of stealing lives of 🇺🇦civilians as city marked 77th anniversary of atomic bombing

Fears of a new arms race have grown amid Russia’s threats of nuclear attack-AP https://t.co/cp0oMsN2QI

📷by Kyodo News/AP pic.twitter.com/rnZoRG2KQ1

“In invading Ukraine, the Russian leader, elected to protect the lives and property of his people, is using them as instruments of war, stealing the lives and livelihoods of civilians in a different country,” he stressed.

“At the start of this year, the five nuclear-weapon states issued a joint statement: ‘Nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought’. Why do they [the Russians] not attempt to fulfil their promises? Why do some even hint at using nuclear weapons?,” Mr Matsui asked.

On this day in 1945, the US drops the first of two atomic bombs on Japan.

"What has been done is the greatest achievement of organized science in history" — President Truman

"The time will come when mankind will curse the names Los Alamos and Hiroshima" — Robert Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/njk58IDtIa

At 8:15 a.m. on August 6, 1945, the US B-29 warplane “Enola Gay” dropped a bomb nicknamed “Little Boy” and obliterated the city with an estimated population of 350,000. Thousands more died later from injuries and radiation-related illnesses.