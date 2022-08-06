Poland takes in most Ukrainians fleeing war in June, EU figures show

Poland was the European Union country that in June granted temporary protection to the highest number of Ukrainians fleeing war, EU data showed on Friday.

Poland has been at the forefront of the refugee crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with over 5 million people crossing the border.

The data of the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, released on Friday showed that Poland in June granted a temporary protection status to around 60,000 Ukrainians, followed by Romania which gave the status to more than 10,000.

Next were Ireland and Bulgaria, where, in each, around 7,000 Ukrainians received temporary protection.

The EU introduced a temporary protection mechanism in March for people escaping the war. It provides immediate and collective protection – i.e. without examining individual applications – for displaced people unable to return to their countries of origin.

Temporary protection is not the same as granting refugee status. People subject to the mechanism gain the right to reside for a year, access to the labour market, accommodation, medical aid and access to education for their children.