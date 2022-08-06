Coordinator of Taiwan’s missile production found dead in hotel

Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, according to the Taiwanese public Central News Agency.

As the deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, Ou Yang was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, CNA said.

The agency added that he had assumed office early this year to supervise various missile production projects.

He was found dead in a hotel room on Saturday morning, CNA reported, adding that authorities were looking into the cause of death.

China’s growing military threat has prompted the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology to strive to more than double its yearly missile production output to close to 500 this year in a bid to boost the island’s combat power.