LIVE: 164th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On Friday, shelling hit a high-voltage power

line at a major Ukrainian nuclear power station

captured by Russia, prompting the plant’s operators to

disconnect a reactor despite no radioactive leak being detected.

07:45 CEST

⚡️ Meta removes over 1,000 fake Russian accounts supporting Russia’s war.

Meta said it disabled 45 Facebook and 1,037 Instagram accounts operated by a Russian troll farm targeting public figures that support Ukraine.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 6, 2022

07:21 CEST

Partisans in #Henichesk, #Kherson region call on #Ukrainian citizens not to go to the criminal pseudo-referendum planned by #Russia. pic.twitter.com/LzwXrxxDhy

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 6, 2022