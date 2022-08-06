LIVE: 164th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On Friday, shelling hit a high-voltage power
line at a major Ukrainian nuclear power station
captured by Russia, prompting the plant’s operators to
disconnect a reactor despite no radioactive leak being detected.
07:45 CEST
⚡️ Meta removes over 1,000 fake Russian accounts supporting Russia’s war.
Meta said it disabled 45 Facebook and 1,037 Instagram accounts operated by a Russian troll farm targeting public figures that support Ukraine.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 6, 2022
07:21 CEST
Partisans in #Henichesk, #Kherson region call on #Ukrainian citizens not to go to the criminal pseudo-referendum planned by #Russia. pic.twitter.com/LzwXrxxDhy
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 6, 2022
