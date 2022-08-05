China’s actions ‘irresponsible’: White House

The White House found China’s decision to halt dialogue with the United States in a number of areas, including between theatre-level military commanders and on climate change, “irresponsible”.

China halts military, climate cooperation with US

In response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, a territory to which China lays claims, Beijing also halted its cooperation with the US on prevention of cross-border crime and drug trafficking along with collaboration on repatriating illegal migrants. Moreover, Ms Pelosi and her immediate family will be subjected to China’s personal sanctions.

“China’s actions right now, it’s fundamentally irresponsible. There is no need and there’s no reason for this escalation… Members of Congress have visited multiple times to Taiwan this year alone,” said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Beijing’s actions are of concern to Taiwan to us and to our partners around the world. We highlighted yesterday’s G7 statement rejecting Beijing’s attempt to coerce and intimidate Taiwan and express our support for ASEAN’s statement overnight about the importance of de-escalating tensions. Finally, we made clear once again, as we have done privately, at the highest level and publicly, nothing has changed about our one China policy. Nothing has changed,” she said. “We also made clear that the United States is prepared for what Beijing chooses to do.”

US House Speaker Pelosi’s brief visit to Taiwan this week infuriated Beijing triggering Chinese military drills of an unprecedented scale, on the seas and in the air around the island, even having short-range ballistic missiles fired over the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing did not shy away from putting its relations with Taiwan in terms of its internal matters, and even went as far as to reserve the right to bring Taiwan under Chinese control, by force if necessary.