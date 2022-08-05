World News 05.08

In this edition of World News, TVP World takes a closer look at the current situation in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, the fate of other grain-carrying ships that left Ukraine, and Taiwan tensions, among other topics.

The regional administration of the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, whose residential areas continue to be shelled by Russian invaders, has introduced a two-day curfew in the entire city. So far, over twenty people have been confirmed wounded as a result of the shelling. Our correspondent Donald Arleth reports from the centre of these developments.

The 163rd day of Russia’s war against Ukraine

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has been going on for 163 days. But both Ukraine and Russia now appear to be gearing up for an escalating conflict in the south of the war-torn country.

Another grain-carrying Ukrainian ships leaves Ukraine

In the early hours of Friday, three ships carrying nearly 60 thousand tons of Ukrainian corn left the port of Chernomorsk in Ukraine’s Odesa region for Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Ukraine aims to export at least 3 million tonnes of agricultural products per month.

Putin-Erdogan talks

Sochi is host to a meeting between two European powers. Russian leader Vladimir Putin met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in order to discuss the question marks hanging above Syria and Ukraine.

Taiwan tensions

The situation surrounding Taiwan continues to be tense following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit. The live fire of Chinese military drills conducted around the island has led to serious airspace disruptions in the area and prompted Washington to urge Beijing to step away from further escalation.

Polish-Estonian aid for Ukraine

Poland and Estonia are working hand-in-hand tirelessly to support Ukraine in several different areas. Two of the most important announcements relate to efforts to assist in rebuilding Ukraine and the countries’ declarations of support for Ukrainian European Union accession.

Cost of living crisis on the rise in the UK

The United Kingdom faces a new round of troubles as the Bank of England has increased interest rates in an attempt to curb inflation and announced that the country is headed for a long recession. TVP World’s UK correspondent Klaudia Czerwińska elaborated on the situation.

Russian fossil fuels in Europe

Despite sanctions, Russia is making record revenues from the sale of raw materials to Germany, at the same time blackmailing the country energetically. Meanwhile, Poland is making the next steps to further diversify its energy independence

Lone star CPAC

The American conservatives converged, this time in Dallas, Texas. Attending the conference were Victor Orban and top GOP officials preparing for the next electoral campaign. With the resurgence of Donald Trump, the next presidential race in the United States may prove heated.

Lewandowski presented at Barca’s Camp Nou stadium

Robert Lewandowski – one of the best football players in the world and the captain of the Polish national team has been presented to FC Barcelona fans at their stadium – the Camp Nou.

Managing the refugee crisis in Lithuania

Lithuania’s Interior Minister in the meeting with her Moldovan counterpart said that more Ukrainian war refugees would soon move to Lithuania from Moldova. The ministers have as well discussed the challenges faced by both countries.

TVP World is joined by Lithuanian Member of Parliament Mariu Matijosaitis to discuss the matter in depth.

To watch the full news service, click the video above.