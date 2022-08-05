Pulse of Culture 05.08

This edition of Pulse of Culture is not to be missed, especially by Elvis Presley fans, as TVP World zooms in on a Californian auction house where more than 200 accessories are to be found which the “King of Rock and Roll” would often gift to others, and which are now being put under the hammer.

Gold rings set with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains make up the unique collection of jewellery that Elvis Presley gave his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Thought to have been lost for more than 50 years, it is now returning to the light of day directly under the hammer of the GWS Auction House.

Milton Avery’s paintings at the Royal Academy of Arts

The great colourist and representative of American impressionism as well as abstract expressionism, Milton Avery’s paintings are a testimony to his constant fluctuation of style that could never be pinned down to a particluar group, style or tendency.

The exhibition will remain open until August 16, 2022.

Adam Mickiewicz’s ‘Ballads and Romances’ getting a new lick of hard rock riff

The famous “Ballads and Romances” by Adam Mickiewicz, the man who ushered in the era of Romanticism to Poland, Lithuania, Belarus and Ukraine, are now being given a modern interpretation with rock riffs, chords and legatos by artist Marta Zalweska, who will be accompanied by Lithuanian, Ukrainian, and Belarusian colleagues. The show will kick off in Vilnius on August 15.

The show will be broadcast on August 15 at 8:00 pm (CEST) on TVP Polonia and TVP Culture.

160 works by a Ukrainian artists boost charity

While the authors are either fighting in the ranks of Ukrainian forces, trying to get by in war-ridden Ukraine or having to take the path of emigration, their works of art are set to be auctioned on the Internet by way of a project “Fight with Art”. Part of the funds will be donated directly to the authors, while the other part will go to aid organisations continually helping soldiers and refugees from Ukraine.

All auctioned pieces can be viewed online. The auction will run until the end of August.

Fire consumes part of the Cinecitta’ film studios

True movie-producing powerhouse and playground to filmmakers such as Federico Fellini and Francis Ford Coppola, Rome’s famous Cinecitta’ film studios was partly consumed by flames on Monday.

To watch these latest news stories from the world of culture, click on the video above.