Poland, Estonia willing to help Ukraine negotiate EU membership

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland and Estonia are ready to offer necessary aid to Ukraine in its future EU membership negotiations, the Polish foreign minister has said.

“We believe that the decision to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine is the best strategic choice, both for Ukraine and the European Union,” Zbigniew Rau said after a meeting with his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu in Warsaw on Friday.

Ukraine received the EU candidate status in late June, together with its neighbour Moldova.

Rau also said that the two countries had been offering political, diplomatic and military assistance to Ukraine so that it should not be left alone in its struggle against the Russian aggressor.

He also stated that both Poland and Estonia considered it necessary to continue and strengthen sanction pressure on Russia, and to bring to justice all persons responsible for the war crimes committed in Ukraine.