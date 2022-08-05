China halts military, climate cooperation with US

In the latest episode of venting wrath over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Beijing halted cooperation with Washington on a number of issues, dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate consultations among them, China’s foreign ministry announced on Friday.

Nonetheless, China’s foreign ministry did not stop at that. Cooperation on prevention of cross-border crime and drug trafficking along with collaboration on repatriating illegal migrants, among eight specific measures, were also put on hold.

As soon as Ms Pelosi left Japan, which was her last stop on the Asian tour, China further cancelled a planned bilateral meeting regarding a maritime military security mechanism.

Ms Pelosi and her immediate family will be subjected to personal sanctions, Beijing said, adding this is a direct result to her actions which were dubbed as “vicious” and “provocative”.

US House Speaker Pelosi’s brief visit to Taiwan this week, which China lays claims to, enraged Beijing triggering Chinese military drills of an unprecedented scale, on the seas

and in the air around the island, even having short-range ballistic missiles fired over the Taiwan Strait.