Lewandowski officially presented as Barcelona player at Camp Nou

On Friday, Poland’s captain Robert Lewandowski was officially presented as a Barcelona player. The event took place at the Camp Nou, and Lewandowski was given the number nine shirt.

Robert Lewandowski signed a contract until June 30, 2026, and was previously presented as a Barcelona player, in a lowkey unveiling, in the United States.

The Catalan club paid German champions Bayern Munich EUR 45 mln, plus EUR 5 mln in bonuses for his services.

At the unveiling in the US, the Pole had been given a shirt with no number. Lewandowski had a stipulation in his contract that he would wear the number nine, which at the time belonged to Dutchman Memphis Depay. That issue now been rectified and the Polish marksman was presented to the Barca faithful with the number nine shirt.

The official presentation took place at the Camp Nou on August 5, with tens of thousands of fans in attendance. Club president Joan Laporta appeared on the pitch to present the striker.

“I am very happy to be at FC Barcelona. It’s been a very long road, but I’m very happy to be here… It’s amazing that so many people came here to Camp Nou,” Lewandowski said.

Barcelona are currently preparing for the new La Liga season and have made a raft of new signings particularly in the attacking positions.

There is increasing expectation that after major team renovation and investment they are ready to challenge for the league title and progress deep in the Champions League after a particularly disappointing, by their own high standards, campaign last season.