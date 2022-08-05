Ukraine seizing strategic initiative pushes Russia to repriotise efforts: experts

Ukraine is likely seizing the strategic initiative and forcing Russia to reallocate forces and reprioritize efforts in response to Ukrainian counter offensive operations, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its report on Thursday.

According to ISW, Russian forces appear to have given up on their attempts to conquer Slovyansk and Siversk as the aggressor is gradually shifting people and equipment to Kherson and western Zaporizhia Oblasts.

As the institute’s experts pointed out, “Russian forces are also redeploying military equipment – artillery and aviation in particular – to Crimea from elsewhere in Ukraine” after having previously withdrawn from offensive operations on Kharkiv City and the southern axis to prioritise capturing Luhansk Oblast.

“Ukraine’s preparations for the counteroffensive in Kherson and the initial operations in that counteroffensive combined with the dramatic weakening of Russian forces generally appear to be allowing Ukraine to begin actively shaping the course of the war for the first time,” ISW pointed out.

Ukraine’s capacity to maintain large counteroffensive operations on numerous axes at once will likely determine how serious the conundrum is for the Russian high command, the experts assessed.

