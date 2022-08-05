July unemployment unchanged from June says labour minister

Maląg said that the number of registered unemployed fell to 811,000 in July, down from 820,000 in June.

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate remained unchanged month on month in July 2022 at 4.9 percent, the family and labour minister has said.

“July’s unemployment rate… went down by 1 percentage point year on year,” Marlena Malag told a Polsat News private television programme on Friday.

The minister said that this had been the lowest unemployment rate in 32 years, and added that it would surely have a positive impact on the labour market.

“There should not be a rapid increase. The situation after the end of seasonal jobs or a slowdown will not be dramatic but it will be like before the pandemic,” the minister said.

Economists polled by PAP Biznes expected July’s unemployment rate to have gone down to 4.8 percent from 4.9 percent recorded a month earlier.