Orban urges US conservatives to join forces in 2024 elections

US and Hungarian conservatives must join forces in 2024 elections to “take back” institutions in Washington and Brussels from liberals who threaten western civilization, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday at the US conservative rally in Texas.

“We have seen what kind of future the globalist ruling class has to offer. But we have a different future in mind,” Orbán said during his Thursday speech. “The globalists can all go to hell, I have come to Texas.”

Orban, a Hungarian nationalist who was addressing a conservative gathering in Dallas, also said the United States needs a strong leader to negotiate a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, Hungary’s neighbour.

Orban didn’t specifically refer to former US President Donald Trump, who has hinted publicly that he will seek the presidency again in 2024. Trump has endorsed over 100 conservative candidates ahead of this year’s midterm US elections.

Both politicians had warm relations and the Hungarian leader endorsed Trump ahead of the 2020 U.S. vote. Before the CPAC conference, he wished Trump success in a video message.

The Hungarian PM has been widely criticised in Europe but remains very popular in his home nation, with measures that restrict immigration and give his government control over non-governmental organisations.

Orban, who was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in April, said the stakes are high for 2024. In addition to the US election, Europeans will vote on European Parliament seats that year.

Advocate of traditional values



Calling himself “an old fashioned freedom fighter,” Orban said Hungary and his government were “under the siege of progressive liberals.”

He said progressives seek to separate western civilisation from its Christian roots. His government’s fierce anti-immigration stance, pro-family policies and rejection of gender ideology resist those efforts, he added.

In a speech last month, Orban said that in contrast to Western Europe, where locals mixed with non-European immigrants, Hungary was not a “mixed-race” country. His words drew condemnation from liberals in the United States, the European Union, Jewish groups and academics.