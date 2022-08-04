Estonia and Latvia defy the Kremlin

The Baltic States have suffered greatly under Soviet occupation. Joining NATO and the EU was one of the ways in which they hoped to protect themselves from future Russian aggression. Now, with the strength of two powerful western blocs behind them, they are showing Putin’s regime what they think of its threats.

Estonian Prime Minister Maja Kallas announced that Soviet-era monuments will be removed from public space all across Estonia, and as fast as possible. How fast will that happen is purely a matter of logistics, stressed PM Kallas.

According to the Estonian ERR news website, there are between 200 and 400 communist memorials in the country. One of the monuments to be removed is a T-34 tank in Narva, near the border with Russia.

“Because Narva will not [remove the monument] itself, tensions are rising. It is obvious that the Estonian state and government must make the decision to move this and other monuments of symbolic value themselves,” said PM Kallas, adding that “tanks are a weapon for killing, not something that can be used to commemorate. Tanks like that are killing people in the streets of Ukraine.”

World War Two tanks were a popular form of commemoration of the Soviet Red Army in Eastern and Central Europe when it fell under Soviet control. What is more, Narva’s population is about 90 percent Russian by ethnicity or native language. Most of the Russian-speaking population of Estonia (about a quarter of the country’s entire population), are descendants of people who moved there during the five decades of Soviet occupation.

Earlier attempts to rid Estonia’s public space of monuments glorifying the Soviet occupiers met with defiance from the local Russia-speaking population. In 2007, protests broke out over the removal of the Bronze Soldier monument (officially the “Monument to the Liberators of Tallinn”) from the Tallinn city centre to its current location in a cemetery where fallen Soviet soldiers are buried.

Meanwhile in Latvia…

The municipal authorities of Riga have decided to remove the so-called Victory Monument, glorifying the Soviet Red Army as liberators. The operation will begin in several weeks and the cost of EUR 2 mln will be paid for by the city.

In the latter half of June, Latvia passed a law forbidding the public display of Soviet and Nazi symbols. Monuments honouring the two totalitarianism must be removed from public space by November 15. An exception is made for monuments built over war graves. The new law will result in the removal of 69 of some 300 Soviet-era monuments.

But the Latvians are not limiting themselves to symbolic gestures. The Latvian government announced that it suspended the economic co-operation deal it had with Russia, effective August 1. On the same day, it also suspended the intergovernmental agreement on the creation of joint commissions for science, technology, humanitarian aid, and culture.

Furthermore, the government in Riga suspended the 2010 agreement on small border traffic. Earlier, in May, it also suspended agreements about double taxation and the special welfare privileges for retired members of the Russian military and their families residing in Latvia.