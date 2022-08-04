We were preparing for gas shortages and we were right: Dep. Climate Minister

Anna Łukaszewska-Trzeciakowska, Polish Deputy Minister for Climate and Environment, discussed how well-prepared Poland is for gas shortages in the face of the current energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked whether Poland, which recently announced its gas storage facilities are full, need not worry about the coming cold season, Ms Łukaszewska-Trzeciakowska said that we all have to worry about it: the current energy crisis is the worst since World War Two, even worse than the 1970s oil crisis. Although for now, Poland appears to be safe, everybody should be aware that energy needs to be conserved.

Deputy Minister Łukaszewska-Trzeciakowska also spoke about: how Poland managed to safeguard its energy supply while other countries, such as Germany, are struggling; the Polish government’s stance on mandatory reduction in natural gas use; the role of the Baltic Pipe in Polish gas supply, when will it be open, and will Poland share the gas it buys with other countries that are not as well prepared for the crisis; and how is Poland dealing with weaning off of other Russian fossil fuels.